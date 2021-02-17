‘Winnipeg prepared us for this’: Bomber’s family experiencing unique Texas storm

Residents across Texas are facing down a monster snowstorm — something rarely seen in the southern U.S. state, but for one family in the city of Austin, the inclement weather has been a breeze.

The family of CFL star Willie Jefferson has the advantage of living through even harsher extremes while in Winnipeg during the Blue Bombers football season.

Holly Jefferson, the all-star defensive end’s wife, has been documenting her family’s life during the storm on social media — an experience that has included playing host to a big group of relatives who lost power due to the storm.

“It’s not normal here in Texas for roads to be iced over,” said Jefferson.

“We got eight to nine inches (of snow) in our front yard, and Willie has created a little spot for himself where he’s doing the weather on his Instagram. He’s been out in the snow, in his natural habitat out there.

“It’s been a lot. It’s been more than I’ve seen ever, living here in Austin my whole life.”

In addition to millions across the state losing power, most Texas residents don’t even have the basic tools to clear the white stuff.

“A lot of people are asking ‘do we even own shovels?’ Or they’ll just stay in the house. Everyone’s been stuck in the house since Friday,” she said.

“Most people are just putting down their blinds watching us play in snow, because Winnipeg prepared us for this.”

Jefferson said her daughter, nieces and nephew have been loving the unusual dumping of snow, and while she didn’t expect her home to be a safe haven for an impromptu family reunion, she’s glad to be able to help … especially after her sister’s water heater exploded.

“They ended up coming over here where they can get some warmth and get comfortable. We’re making the best of it.

“We’re really thankful and blessed that we still have our power and water.”

