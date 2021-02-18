Coyote bites another jogger in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has confirmed that a coyote has once again bitten a runner in Stanley Park.

The agency said it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, near the 4 kilometre mark of the seawall, southeast of the Lions Gate Bridge.

1:44 2 coyotes euthanized after Stanley Park attacks 2 coyotes euthanized after Stanley Park attacks – Jan 13, 2021

The man suffered a bite to his right calf and was treated in hospital.

“The Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to avoid the area – if you are jogging along the seawall, there is a risk you may encounter an aggressive coyote,” the service said in a Facebook post.

Conservation officers attended the site Wednesday night but weren’t able to locate the coyote.

Officers were back in the park Thursday.

1:31 Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area – Jan 9, 2021

It’s the latest in a string of coyote attacks and aggressive encounters reported since December.

Incidents have been reported between Brockton point and the Hollow Tree area.

Conservation officers killed two coyotes in January.

Officials believe the animals have become habituated to humans because people are feeding them, and are reminding people that it is neither legal nor humane to feed wild animals.

Anyone who sees someone feeding coyotes is urged to call B.C.’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.