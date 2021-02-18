COVID-19 vaccination hub opens in Wellington County on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County’s COVID-19 mass vaccination hub will open up at the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex on Friday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health described the clinic as a “crucial component” in their vaccination strategy.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the residents, staff, municipal leaders of Centre Wellington and Wellington County,” medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

“Without the commitment of staffing, personnel and resources by the county and the township, this clinic would not be possible.”

The sportsplex was previously named as one of three hubs in the region with the others being public health offices in Guelph and Orangeville.

Story continues below advertisement

Mobile clinics around the rural county are also planned.

Public health said the sportsplex is an ideal location for mass immunization with its large indoor spaces, accessibility and parking.

The expectation is that it will begin with a capacity of 500 doses per day with the ability to scale up to 5,000 daily once the supply increases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Staff from the county, township of Centre Wellington and public health are working around the clock as a single team to provide a safe central location for this important initiative,” Wellington County Warden and Centre Wellington Mayor Kelly Linton said.

“Getting all of us vaccinated is what will finally end this pandemic.”

1:17 Coronavirus: Early data shows COVID-19 vaccine having impact on hospitalizations, death rates in Canada Coronavirus: Early data shows COVID-19 vaccine having impact on hospitalizations, death rates in Canada

The sportsplex will focus on vaccinations for high-risk groups as directed by the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health said as vaccine supply expands, the clinic will transition to vaccinations for the general public.

“The clinic in Centre Wellington is a vital part of our regional vaccination plan,” said Dr. Mercer.

“Our partnership with the county and the township will ensure that residents are vaccinated quickly and as close to home as possible so that together we can bring an end to this pandemic.”

Public health says its mass vaccination program is committed to vaccinating at least 75 per cent of the population aged 16 years and over by early August.

Along with the hubs and mobile clinics, arrangements have been made to vaccinate at the University of Guelph campus and Linamar manufacturing facilities in the area.

Advertisement