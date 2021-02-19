Annual RCMP puppy-naming contest launched

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen precious puppies are waiting patiently for their names and the RCMP wants help naming them.

The cute German shepherds are currently at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta.

Some of the puppies have not been born yet, but according to the RCMP, will be born “shortly.”

The RCMP is asking for young Canadian children to partake in the naming contest, finding original and imaginative names that will serve the puppies far into their policing careers as K9s.

The puppies’ names must start with the letter ‘P.’. RCMP

“When thinking of names, it’s important to keep in mind these are working police dogs, not pets,” RCMP staff wrote in a release.

Contest rules:

Names must begin with the letter “P”

“P” Names must have no more than nine letters

letters Names must be one or two syllables

one or two syllables Contestants must live in Canada

Contestants must be four to 14 years old

to 14 years old Only one entry per child will be eligible

entry per child Entries must be received by March 18

To enter the contest, submissions must be made through the RCMP’s website.

The RCMP is also accepting artwork, however, all artwork must be sent online through email @puppy-chiot@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Entries for the naming contest must be submitted online, not by email.

The deadline for entries is March 18 and contest winners will be announced on April 28.

The 13 children whose submissions are selected will receive a laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush stuffy dog and a water bottle.

Although only 13 names will be selected, the RCMP says names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies who will be born later in the year.

