Crime

Two charged after weapons left in abandoned rental unit in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 1:22 pm
On Jan. 26, police were notified that a property owner had found two rifles and ammunition while documenting inventory of property abandoned at a rental unit on Laclie Street.
Police handout

Two people have been charged after guns and ammunition were found in an abandoned rental unit in Orillia, Ont.

On Jan. 26, police were notified that a property owner had found two rifles and ammunition while documenting inventory of items abandoned at a rental unit on Laclie Street.

Read more: 5 charged with firearm offences in Orillia

Officers went to the unit and found the guns and ammunition, which weren’t properly stored, in a garage that was previously rented. The lease had since expired.

Police then seized the guns and ammunition and launched an investigation.

Cory Hagan, 33, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 38-year-old Midland man charged with fraud: OPP

Adam Tyms, 46, from Orillia, was also charged with careless storage of a firearm and ammunition, as well as breach of firearms regulation.

Both of the accused were released on undertakings and will appear in court in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

