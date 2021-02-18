Community-based approach to climate action launched in Manitoba Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A local environmental group has released its plans to help Manitoba on the road to zero emissions.

Manitoba’s Climate Action Team unveiled the comprehensive strategy — Manitoba’s Road to Resilience: A Community Climate Action Pathway to a Fossil Fuel Free Future — on Thursday.

The document offers up a pathway to reach United Nations climate targets by focusing on the province’s three largest emissions sectors — buildings, food and agriculture, and transportation, the organization said.

“Resilience means being able to meet our essential needs ourselves without fossil fuels,” said the report’s lead author, Curt Hull.

“Manitoba’s Road to Resilience proposes a way to address climate change effectively, comprehensively, and practically in a way that is consistent with science and is respectful of the needs of our communities.”

The project is intended to be a starting point of what its authors hope will be an ongoing process of community engagement to help get Manitoba get to where it needs to be on climate issues.

“Sadly, Manitoba is behind on the fight against climate change,” said Molly McCracken, Manitoba director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

“This new strategy shows Manitoba can still turn things around and become leaders in the fight for a just transition for all.”

