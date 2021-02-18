WestJet temporarily suspending 4 routes in Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet will be suspending four routes in Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland temporarily.

The company made the announcement in a news release on Thursday that operations to St. John’s, N.L., London, Ont. and Lloydminster and Medicine Hat, Alta., will be suspended next month.

On March 19, the route between Lloydminster and Calgary will be suspended.

Read more: WestJet hires its first chief medical officer

The routes between St. John’s and Halifax and Medicine Hat and Calgary will be suspended as of March 21.

The London to Toronto route will be suspended on March 22.

4:34 Tougher travel rules coming February 22nd Tougher travel rules coming February 22nd

The routes operated between once and four times weekly.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, with new and increasingly restrictive policies, we are left once again, with no other option than to suspend service to these communities,” Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO, said in the news release.

As a result of the suspensions, WestJet said it will be working with third-party service providers for affected passengers in St. John’s and London and directly with Pacific Coastal Airlines for passengers affected in Alberta.

1:19 Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’ Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’ – Jan 29, 2021

Sims said the airline’s return to market depends on government policies and the prioritization of a domestic travel program.

“As we look ahead to contributing to the economic recovery of Canada, the relationship between testing and quarantine must evolve based on data and science.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the news release, the routes are expected to resume on June 24.