Quebec adds 900 new cases, 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19 crisis

Quebec is reporting 900 new cases and 10 additional deaths, including four in the past 24 hours, linked to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The caseload of the province, which has been a hot spot for the virus, now stands at 279,887. Health authorities say recoveries have now surpassed 260,000.

The death toll has reached 10,264, but four deaths were removed from the tally after an investigation found they were not attributable to COVID-19. Quebec’s fatalities represent almost half of the country’s deaths attributable to the health crisis.

Hospitalizations also dropped by 19 to 747. Of those patients, 129 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign, which was launched in December, saw another 2,234 Quebecers vaccinated Wednesday. So far, more than 300,000 doses have been administered in the province, but officials have said the rollout will ramp up in the coming weeks.

When it comes to screening, 29,363 tests were given Tuesday.

