Man dead after being hit by train in Argyle area: London police

London police say a man is dead after being struck by a train northwest of Clarke and Gore roads, near Firestone Boulevard.

Police say they were called to “an apparent collision between a locomotive and a pedestrian” at the tracks just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The body of an adult man was found, police say.

Police have not released any further information about the crash or about the deceased, but say that they and CN Rail Police “remain on scene to continue the investigation.”

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the investigation is taking place,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information, police add, is asked to call (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).