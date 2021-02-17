WestJet hires its first chief medical officer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has hired its first chief medical officer.

Dr. Tammy McKnight will be charged with developing and implementing initiatives related to the health and well-being of WestJet’s employees and customers, the company says.

WestJet says Dr. McKnight will work on mental health-related efforts, advise on risk mitigation and make recommendations around complying with health guidelines around the world.

The portfolio was previously spread among various service providers and company staff, WestJet says.

READ MORE: 4 major Canadian airlines halt flights to Mexico, Caribbean to slow spread of COVID-19

The appointment comes as airlines navigate a complicated atmosphere of public health regulations and protocols designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. McKnight was most recently medical director for AirSpring, an aviation company based in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about WestJet.