Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

WestJet hires its first chief medical officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 7:42 pm
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has hired its first chief medical officer.

Dr. Tammy McKnight will be charged with developing and implementing initiatives related to the health and well-being of WestJet’s employees and customers, the company says.

WestJet says Dr. McKnight will work on mental health-related efforts, advise on risk mitigation and make recommendations around complying with health guidelines around the world.

The portfolio was previously spread among various service providers and company staff, WestJet says.

READ MORE: 4 major Canadian airlines halt flights to Mexico, Caribbean to slow spread of COVID-19 

Trending Stories

The appointment comes as airlines navigate a complicated atmosphere of public health regulations and protocols designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. McKnight was most recently medical director for AirSpring, an aviation company based in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about WestJet.

Click to play video 'How WestJet is implementing their COVID testing program' How WestJet is implementing their COVID testing program
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19BusinessPublic healthWestJetairlinesCanadian airlinesWestJet Airlines Ltd.Dr. Tammy McKnightTammy McKnightWestJet chief medical officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers