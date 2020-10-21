Menu

October 21 2020 10:59pm
Westjet offers refunds for flights cancelled due to pandemic

After months of offering vouchers, Westjet announces it will offer full refunds for all flights cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

