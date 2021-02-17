Menu

Health

B.C. reports 427 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths

By Simon Little Global News
B.C. officials report 427 news daily cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 17. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and some troubling numbers in the Fraser Health region.

British Columbia reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,150 active COVID-19 cases in the province. An additional 7,238 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Ninety of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 236 were in the Fraser Health Region, 18 were on Vancouver Island, 47 were in the Interior Health region and 31 were in the Northern Health region.

Rising COVID-19 concerns in Fraser Health
Rising COVID-19 concerns in Fraser Health

Read more: 40% of COVID-19 cases in B.C. are linked to social gatherings

There were 232 people in hospital with the disease, 63 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

The province has administered 176,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 26,030 were second doses.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 74,710 total cases have recovered, while 1,317 people have died.

Officials are also encouraging people to fill out a new survey from UBC, Simon Fraser University and the BC Children’s Hospital looking at the mental toll the pandemic is taking on British Columbians.

