Canada

Popular Knox Mountain trail to be closed for widening: City of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 2:11 pm
A view of Okanagan Lake from a lookout near Paul's Tomb in Knox Mountain Regional Park.
A view of Okanagan Lake from a lookout near Paul's Tomb in Knox Mountain Regional Park. Dennis Semeniuk

A popular trail in the Central Okanagan will be closed to the public for three weeks starting later this month.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna announced that the Paul’s Tomb trail in Knox Mountain Regional Park will undergo path widening and wall reinforcement to accommodate service and emergency vehicles.

Work on the 2.7-kilometre path will begin Monday, Feb. 22, with the city anticipating a completion date of Wednesday, March 10.

Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge at Knox Mountain – Oct 2, 2020

The trail closure will start approximately one kilometre north of the Poplar Point access. The trail between the first parking lot to the Poplar Point access will remain open.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park, click here.

