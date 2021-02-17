Popular Knox Mountain trail to be closed for widening: City of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A popular trail in the Central Okanagan will be closed to the public for three weeks starting later this month.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna announced that the Paul’s Tomb trail in Knox Mountain Regional Park will undergo path widening and wall reinforcement to accommodate service and emergency vehicles.

Work on the 2.7-kilometre path will begin Monday, Feb. 22, with the city anticipating a completion date of Wednesday, March 10.

The trail closure will start approximately one kilometre north of the Poplar Point access. The trail between the first parking lot to the Poplar Point access will remain open.

