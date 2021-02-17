Menu

Politics

Doug Ford accused of directing ‘misogynistic’ remark at opposition leader Andrea Horwath

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in the legislature.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in the legislature. Frank Gunn / File / The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being criticized for directing what’s being called a “misogynistic” remark towards the leader of the Opposition.

During a legislative session Wednesday, Ford told NDP Leader Andrea Horwath that listening to her and her criticism of his government was like hearing “nails on a chalkboard.”

Trending Stories

The comment was made during a heated exchange as Horwath pressed Ford on his government’s pandemic response.

The remark drew condemnation from other opposition politicians including from the Green party leader Mike Schreiner, who called the comment “misogynistic”.

Liberal house leader John Fraser called the comment “unacceptable” and said Ford should apologize.

Horwath says Ford owes an apology to the people of Ontario, not her.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
