Saskatchewan RCMP charge man in connection with Buffalo Narrows church robbery

The RCMP has charged a man after a church in Buffalo Narrows, Sask., was broken into overnight Sunday.
The Buffalo Narrows RCMP says it was made aware of the incident shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A tabernacle, chalices, robes, crosses and other religious artifacts were stolen from the Church of St. Leo the Great, according to police.
The same day, police say RCMP officers located a suspect near the church and recovered some of the stolen items near the Catholic cemetery.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in Buffalo Narrows on Feb. 15 and found more stolen items, which included crosses, robes and other artifacts from the church.
Dean Chartier, 49, of Buffalo Narrows is facing charges that include break and entering and theft.
He is set to appear in a Buffalo Narrows court on April 14.
