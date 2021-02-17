Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge man in connection with Buffalo Narrows church robbery

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 11:01 am
The RCMP says a man stole a tabernacle, chalices, robes, crosses and other religious artifacts from a church in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.
The RCMP says a man stole a tabernacle, chalices, robes, crosses and other religious artifacts from a church in Buffalo Narrows, Sask. Gerald Herbert / AP Photo

The RCMP has charged a man after a church in Buffalo Narrows, Sask., was broken into overnight Sunday.

The Buffalo Narrows RCMP says it was made aware of the incident shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP issue ‘Crime Pattern Alert’ as thieves target more churches

A tabernacle, chalices, robes, crosses and other religious artifacts were stolen from the Church of St. Leo the Great, according to police.

The same day, police say RCMP officers located a suspect near the church and recovered some of the stolen items near the Catholic cemetery.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Buffalo Narrows on Feb. 15 and found more stolen items, which included crosses, robes and other artifacts from the church.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta RCMP furthering investigation because GraceLife Church is still breaking COVID-19 rules

Dean Chartier, 49, of Buffalo Narrows is facing charges that include break and entering and theft.

He is set to appear in a Buffalo Narrows court on April 14.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSaskatchewanRobberyChurchBuffalo NarrowsBuffalo Narrows RCMPBuffalo Narrows NewsReligious ArtifactsTabernacle
Flyers
More weekly flyers