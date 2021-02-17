Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Eroding trust in scientists could hamper COVID-19 vaccine rollout: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 7:18 am
Click to play video 'Unvaccinated: How ‘vaccine hesitancy’ became a threat to public health' Unvaccinated: How ‘vaccine hesitancy’ became a threat to public health
WATCH: How 'vaccine hesitancy' became a threat to public health – Apr 2, 2019

A new survey says eroding trust in scientists, CEOs and journalists could hamper the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

The survey by communications firm Edelman found that trust in scientists was down six points compared with last year’s survey, while trust in academic experts declined 16 points, CEOs fell five points and journalists edged down four points.

It also found that half of Canadians say business leaders are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false, while 46 per cent say government leaders are doing the same.

Read more: Canadians’ trust in vaccines strong, but not strong enough, survey suggests

The survey underscores a growing struggle around trusted information and credible sources.

It found that only one in five Canadians have good “information hygiene,” which includes engaging with news, avoiding information echo chambers and verifying information.

Story continues below advertisement

The firm found that poor information hygiene was linked to vaccine hesitancy, potentially threatening pandemic recovery if too few Canadians seek vaccinations.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Racism in Canada’s health care system leaves legacy of Indigenous mistrust' Racism in Canada’s health care system leaves legacy of Indigenous mistrust
Racism in Canada’s health care system leaves legacy of Indigenous mistrust – Jan 28, 2021

For example, the survey says about 73 per cent of Canadians with good information hygiene are willing to vaccinate within a year, compared to 59 per cent with poor information hygiene _ a vaccination gap of 14 points.

Altogether, the report found 66 per cent of Canadians say they are willing to be vaccinated within the year, falling below the level needed to achieve herd immunity.

Meanwhile, the survey found that despite the pandemic, Canadians were most worried about job losses, followed by cyber attacks and climate change.

Read more: New poll suggests vaccine uncertainty on the rise among some Atlantic Canadians

Story continues below advertisement

Only about 60 per cent of Canadians are worried about contracting the coronavirus, while half worry about losing freedoms in a year of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer is based on online surveys with 1,500 Canadians last fall.

According to the polling industry’s generally accepted standards, online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDVaccinecovid vaccineCanada VaccineMisinformationvaccine hesitancyVaccine Misinformationcanada covid vaccineVaccine Updatemisinformation covidmistrust science covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers