SFU warns of cyberattack impacting as many as 200,000 people

Simon Fraser University says a cyberattack on one of its servers has exposed the personally identifiable information of thousands of current and former students, faculty, staff and student applicants.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the university said around 200,000 people had at least one type of personally identifiable information exposed by the attack. Of those 200,000, around 75 per cent had their student or employee ID numbers and at least one other piece of data compromised, but names were not exposed.

The university said it is notifying everyone who was impacted by the breach and who has a current email address on file.

Anyone who wants to know if they were impacted by the cyberattack can use an online self-assessment tool on SFU’s website.