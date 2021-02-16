Coronavirus: 9 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Napanee machine shop

Send this page to someone via email

A Napanee machine shop is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Steve Wright, president of Mitech Machine and Fabrication, said that the first case among the 25 or so employees at the Napanee facility was identified Friday.

KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard says there are now nine cases linked to an outbreak at a local manufacturing/industrial facility.

Wright confirmed Tuesday that the region’s only outbreak is at his Napanee machine shop.

He said as of now, he does not believe that any of the known cases have tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant, first identified in the U.K.

The facility will remain closed until at least Feb. 26, Wright said.

