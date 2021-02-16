New Brunswick winter storm brings snow, freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

A short work week got even shorter for several people in New Brunswick.

As the province wrapped up Family Day Monday, much of it became the target of a winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to the region through the night and into Tuesday.

By daylight, schools were closed in New Brunswick and police were discouraging road travel.

Up to 25 cm of snow were expected in the north. Snow was forecast to transition to freezing rain in the south.

In Saint John, many residents said they were unfazed by the bad weather.

“Well, it’s beautiful today,” said one woman while waiting for a taxicab near the Saint John City Market. “I mean, you have to be very careful, but, it’s beautiful. You just have to take it in stride and enjoy the minute.”

“I went through quite a few storms,” one man said. “I’ve worked in cold weather, 40-below and (minus) 30, and I’m an older man so weather, to me, doesn’t bother me. I got to be the age I am now and I’m really enjoying it.”

Municipal offices in Fredericton, Moncton and Riverview closed early Tuesday afternoon. Codiac Transpo also pulled buses off the roads.

The weather was expected to get messier in some regions with a combination of ice pellets, freezing rain and rain creating headaches for commuters and crews that help keep them safe.

Workers at Ayles Natural Landscaping Ltd. in Riverview, N.B., worked early Tuesday afternoon on preparing their fleet.

Spokesperson Kim Wilmot said the changing conditions make the work treacherous.

“The other issue with an event like this is that it’s happening during the daytime,” Wilmot said.

“At night, there isn’t a lot of traffic, but on a day like today, despite warnings to stay off the roads, you’re going to see a lot of people so it just makes it a little harder to clean up.”

Employee Blake Kelly said customers need their worksites clean and safe as quickly as possible and in time for the next work day.

“Might take a break for a few hours and most likely come back out at (midnight) tonight and do a cleanup and a salt run until seven or eight tomorrow morning, so long night ahead,” Kelly said.

For some, the weather conditions were not match for personal priorities.

“I knew I was out of teabags, and no matter what, I need to buy tea,” said a woman on King Street in Saint John.

“So I was going out no matter what it was, if I had to get a box and slide down the hill.”

Forecasts indicate improving conditions around much of New Brunswick on Wednesday.

