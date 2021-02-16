Menu

Economy

Alberta labour group demands meeting over COVID-19 outbreak at Olymel pork plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 1:07 pm
Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan says legislative changes coming to Alberta are unconstitutional and undemocratic.
Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan says legislative changes coming to Alberta are unconstitutional and undemocratic. Gil McGowan / Global News

The president of the Alberta Federation of Labour wants a meeting with the premier and provincial labour minister to ensure workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks are shut down.

Read more: Olymel temporarily closes Alberta pork plant because of COVID-19 outbreak

Gil McGowan is making the demand a day after Olymel indefinitely closed its pork plant in central Alberta, which has been linked to hundreds of virus cases and the death of one worker.

READ MORE: ‘A tragedy in every sense’: Union wants Red Deer pork plant shut down after worker dies of COVID-19 

He says he aims to remind the United Conservative government that its job is to protect the public and not the profits of corporations.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 pandemic problems persist for Canadian beef industry' COVID-19 pandemic problems persist for Canadian beef industry
COVID-19 pandemic problems persist for Canadian beef industry – Jun 25, 2020

A statement from the labour group links to a letter that Alberta Health Services wrote to Olymel last week, which says on-site testing suggests one in five workers may have been infected.

The letter also says about 60 per cent of Olymel staff hold at least one other job outside the plant and those other employers must be notified of positive cases.

Read more: High River Cargill meat plant under second COVID-19 outbreak

Olymel has said it shut down the hog slaughtering, cutting and deboning plant because it believed it could no longer be operated safely and efficiently.

— More to come.. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
