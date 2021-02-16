Closing arguments begin Tuesday for Ontario man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Defence lawyers for an Ontario man accused of killing a woman found dead in the bathtub of his Edmonton hotel room are to begin closing arguments Tuesday.

Bradley Barton is accused of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton has testified he paid Gladue for sex on two consecutive nights.

Barton says he discovered her bloody body in the tub the next morning

Medical experts have testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

The jury has also heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when she died.

