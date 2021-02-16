2 children injured after incident with snow clearing machine at Whitby school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two children were injured after an incident involving a construction machine used to clear snow at an elementary school in Whitby late Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Julie Payette Public School on Garden Street at around 10:30 a.m.

A Whitby Fire spokesperson told Global News two young children were sitting next to a fence when a private snowplow operator drove into the fence, which fell over onto the kids.

Paramedics said they transported a boy to hospital with serious injuries. The other child suffered minor injuries.

Police said the parents of the children have been notified.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

Members of @DRPSCWDiv responded to Julie Payette Public School on Garden Street after two school children were injured on the property. Parents of the involved victims have been notified. One child transported to local hospital. More info to follow.. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 16, 2021