Canada

2 children injured after incident with snow clearing machine at Whitby school: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
The scene where police said a snowplow injured two children in Whitby.
The scene where police said a snowplow injured two children in Whitby. Brittany Rosen/Global News

Durham Regional Police say two children were injured after an incident involving a construction machine used to clear snow at an elementary school in Whitby late Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Julie Payette Public School on Garden Street at around 10:30 a.m.

A Whitby Fire spokesperson told Global News two young children were sitting next to a fence when a private snowplow operator drove into the fence, which fell over onto the kids.

Paramedics said they transported a boy to hospital with serious injuries. The other child suffered minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said the parents of the children have been notified.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Durham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceSnowplow CollisionJulie Payette Public SchoolWhitby School Incident
