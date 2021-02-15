UPDATED: Highway 33 reopens after vehicle incident south of Kelowna

Highway 33 has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic between Cardinal Creek and Falcon Roads, according to DriveBC.
A vehicle incident closing one kilometre of road happened approximately eight kilometres south of Kelowna.
Read more: West Kelowna RCMP: 1 in 10 vehicles turned around for tire violations during random check
Drive BC said crews are working to recover a vehicle and warned drivers to slow down and watch for traffic control.
B.C. man issues warning after family pet caught in leghold trap
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments