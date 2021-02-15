Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

UPDATED: Highway 33 reopens after vehicle incident south of Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Highway 33 south of Kelowna has been closed because of a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.
Highway 33 south of Kelowna has been closed because of a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC. The Canadian Press

Highway 33 has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic between Cardinal Creek and Falcon Roads, according to DriveBC.

A vehicle incident closing one kilometre of road happened approximately eight kilometres south of Kelowna.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP: 1 in 10 vehicles turned around for tire violations during random check

Drive BC said crews are working to recover a vehicle and warned drivers to slow down and watch for traffic control.

Click to play video 'B.C. man issues warning after family pet caught in leghold trap' B.C. man issues warning after family pet caught in leghold trap
B.C. man issues warning after family pet caught in leghold trap
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagandrivebcHighway 33Vehicle Collisionhighway closedvehicle incidentBoth Directions
Flyers
More weekly flyers