UPDATED: Highway 33 reopens after vehicle incident south of Kelowna

Highway 33 has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic between Cardinal Creek and Falcon Roads, according to DriveBC.

A vehicle incident closing one kilometre of road happened approximately eight kilometres south of Kelowna.

Drive BC said crews are working to recover a vehicle and warned drivers to slow down and watch for traffic control.

