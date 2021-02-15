Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health is warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The Air Canada flight 7572 (Sky Regional) departed from Toronto on Feb. 10 at 2:25 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 5:24 p.m.

According to public health officials, passengers in rows 19-26, seats A, C, D and F should book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Public health also noted that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

