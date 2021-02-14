Cold weather in Saskatchewan shatters 17 records on Family Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Extremely cold temperatures in Saskatchewan broke records in 17 communities across the province.

Environment Canada reported that an arctic ridge of high pressure is the reason for ongoing low temperatures.

Nipawin had the lowest temperature between the communities when temperatures dipped to -43.9 C, breaking an 85-year-old record. The previous record was set in 1936 when the minimum temperature was -42.8 C.

Other communities setting records for Feb. 13 are:

Broadview area: -41.4 C (old record of -37.7 C set in 2007)

Coronach area: -37.2 C (old record of -33.1 C set in 2020)

Elbow area: -40.1 C (old record of -33.3 C set in 1973)

Hudson Bay area: -41.9 C (old record of -40.6 C set in 1974)

Indian Head area: -41.1 C (old record of -38.9 C set in 1906)

Kindersley area: -36.4 C (old record of -34.4 C set in 1951)

Last Mountain Lake: -42.5 C (old record of -34 C set in 1990)

Lucky Lake area: -36.3 C (old record of -31.7 C set in 1973)

Meadow Lake area: -37.6 C (old record of -37.5 C set in 2020)

Melfort area: -41.7 C (old record of -39.4 C set in 1936)

Rockglen area: -32.9 C (old record of -31.2 C set in 2020)

Rosetown area: -38.1 C (old record of -36.7 C set in 1922)

Watrous area: -41.5 C (old record of -35.1 C set in 2020)

Weyburn area: -38.4 C (old record of -33.9 C set in 1970)

Wynyard area: -39.2 C (old record of -33 C set in 2007)

Yorkton area: -39.2 C (old record of -35.6 C set in 1951)

Environment Canada says that extremely cold temperatures of -40 C and -50 C are expected to return again Sunday evening. As the arctic ridge of high pressure slowly pushes east, cold temperatures are expected to gradually moderate toward seasonal norms, beginning Monday morning for Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Extremely cold weather puts everyone at risk but risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

1:31 Extreme cold putting a chill on outdoor based businesses Extreme cold putting a chill on outdoor based businesses – Feb 6, 2021

Environment Canada recommends people dress warmly and in layers so that they can be removed if people get too warm. The outer layer should also be wind resistant.

They added that if it’s too cold for people outside, then it is too cold for pets outside as well.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Related News Frosty morning temperatures smash 13 records across Saskatchewan on Thursday