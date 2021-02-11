Frosty morning temperatures smash 13 records across Saskatchewan on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

It was a recording-setting cold in 13 communities across Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says an arctic ridge of high pressure is to blame for bringing the unseasonably cold temperatures to the province.

Saskatoon broke a 106-year-old record for Feb. 10 when the mercury dipped to -39.2 C. The previous record of -38.9 C was set in 1905.

Other communities setting records for Feb. 10 are:

Assiniboia -33.1 C (old record -32.3 C in 2018)

Cypress Hills -33.6 C (old record -30 C in 1923)

Elbow -37.7 C (old record -33 C in 1981)

Kindersley -36.9 C (old record -34.4 C in 2018)

Last Mountain Lake -37.7 C (old record -36 C in 1981)

Meadow Lake -40.4 C (old record -39.7 C in 1979)

Outlook -35.8 C (old record -35.6 C in 1922)

Rockglen -33.3 C (old record -27.9 C in 2000)

Rosetown -39.2 C (old record -37.8 C in 1936)

Watrous -36.7 C (old record -35 C in 1955)

Wynyard -36.4 C (old record -36.1 C in 1967)

Yorkton -39.1 C (old record -37.2 in C 1967)

Record daily low temperatures were set in four communities on Feb. 9:

Collins Bay -40.9 C (old record -39.5 C in 1981)

Key Lake -47.6 C (old record -45.5 C in 1994)

Rockglen -31.9 C (old record -30.1 C in 1970)

Southend/Reindeer -44.1 C (old record -41.7 C in 1938)

It will remain bitterly cold in Saskatchewan until the Family Day long weekend, said Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

He said temperatures should moderate into the mid-teens by Monday.

People heading outdoors are being advised to dress warmly in layers, ensure the outer layer is wind resistant, and take regular warm-up breaks if working outside, Environment Canada said.

Frostbite can occur in minutes at these extreme values.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Pet owners are urged by the Saskatoon SPCA to exercise caution before letting them out in the cold, which the agency said should only be for a quick bathroom break and not for extended periods of time.

