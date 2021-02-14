Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP search for missing woman last heard from Saturday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 4:37 pm
Surrey RCMP says the last time anyone heard from Erica Joseph was when she posted to social media around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Surrey RCMP says the last time anyone heard from Erica Joseph was when she posted to social media around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman, last heard from Saturday morning.

Erica Joseph, 37, last posted on social media around 10 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to RCMP.

“Joseph has not been seen or heard since that time and her whereabouts are unknown,” the Mounties said in a media release.

“Police and friends are concerned for her health and well-being.”

Joseph is described as Caucasian, five feet four inches and 120 pounds. She has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.

