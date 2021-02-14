Menu

Weather

London, Ont. region under snowfall warning

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2021 4:21 pm
The first round of precipitation is set to begin overnight Sunday or early Monday morning with five cm of snow expected by the afternoon.
The first round of precipitation is set to begin overnight Sunday or early Monday morning with five cm of snow expected by the afternoon. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A snowfall warning has been called for the London and Middlesex region.

Environment Canada said Sunday afternoon that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday morning.

The first round of precipitation is set to begin overnight Sunday or early Monday with 5 cm of snow expected by the afternoon.

Another round of even heavier snow is set to move in Monday evening through Tuesday morning. An additional 10 to 20 cm is likely.

Monday is calling for a high of -6 C and a low of -11 C. Tuesday is set to have a high of -9 C, dropping to -20 C overnight.

Environment Canada says Wednesday should be sunnier with a high of -4 C.

LondonEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherSnowfallSnowfall Warninglondon weatherMiddlesexLondon snowfallLondon snowfall warning
