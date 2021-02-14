London, Ont. region under snowfall warning

A snowfall warning has been called for the London and Middlesex region.
Environment Canada said Sunday afternoon that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday morning.
The first round of precipitation is set to begin overnight Sunday or early Monday with 5 cm of snow expected by the afternoon.
Another round of even heavier snow is set to move in Monday evening through Tuesday morning. An additional 10 to 20 cm is likely.
Monday is calling for a high of -6 C and a low of -11 C. Tuesday is set to have a high of -9 C, dropping to -20 C overnight.
Environment Canada says Wednesday should be sunnier with a high of -4 C.
