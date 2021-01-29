Photos showcase significant snowfall in London, Ont., region

People in the London, Ont., region woke up to a blanket of snow and the flurries kept on falling throughout the day Friday.
Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s weather specialist John Wilson says as much as 18 inches, or 45 cm, of snow fell between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday. Environment Canada says another five to 10 cm is possible before snow squalls turn to flurries Friday evening.
A snow squall warning for London-Middlesex was lifted shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
Nearly a half-metre of snow certainly sounds like a lot but photographs from throughout the region can better demonstrate exactly how much that is.
According to Jamie Ashley W., the snowfall was “three Beamers” high in London’s Old North neighbourhood.
In the northwest end of the city, Gloria McKenzie made a path for her dog, Molly.
Annie Henson says it was a great day for her son Ryan to play on his recess from homeschooling.
Danielle Buchko shared this picture of Jonny and Charlie Buchko playing in the snow in northwest London.
Carrie Nissen and her daughter Audrey in east London took the opportunity to enjoy their first dip in their new hot tub.
Arlene Bill of London decided to take advantage of the snow to chill some beverages.
Kristian Bernat shared this artistic photo taken early Friday morning in London.
Christal McKay shared a photo showing the view from Parkwood Institute in London.
Northwest of London, Ilderton also saw heavy snowfall as well. Andria Askew shared this photo to Global News 980 CFPL.
This photo from Nicole Vander Wielen shows Lucan was also blanketed in snow.
Heading further north, Hensall was among the regions hit by a band of snow squalls.
Closer to Goderich, Clinton also experienced heavy snowfall as seen in this photo from Chris Bowen.
Meanwhile, Rick Jenner in the Chatham area was among those using the opportunity to showcase blue skies and green grass.
