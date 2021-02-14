57-year-old man dead following ATV collision in Mulgrave, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man from Mulgrave died following an ATV collision on Mill Street, according to the RCMP.

Police said they responded to a report of the crash at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, and when they arrived at the scene, they located an injured man in the roadway.

“The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by EHS to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement.

The RCMP said the investigation of the collision is ongoing.

