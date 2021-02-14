Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

57-year-old man dead following ATV collision in Mulgrave, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 2:57 pm
Stelsone via Getty Images

A 57-year-old man from Mulgrave died following an ATV collision on Mill Street, according to the RCMP.

Police said they responded to a report of the crash at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, and when they arrived at the scene, they located an injured man in the roadway.

READ MORE: Halifax fire, hazmat unit respond to fire at electrical generating station

“The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was transported by EHS to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The RCMP said the investigation of the collision is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Powerful winter storm batters U.S. East Coast' Powerful winter storm batters U.S. East Coast
Powerful winter storm batters U.S. East Coast – Dec 17, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaATV collisionMill StreetMulgrave
Flyers
More weekly flyers