Halifax fire, hazmat unit respond to fire at electrical generating station

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) crews are on scene at Tufts Cove Generating Station after a fire broke out in a potash container.

According to HRFE acting district chief Pat Kline, some workers were injured and treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

“It’s a big metal hopper that holds potash and somehow it caught fire. It’s still under investigation,” said Kline.

He said fire crews received a call reporting the fire at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Nova Scotia Power also released a statement saying that the incident related to an “ash release” involved three contractors and two employees.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our employees, contractors and customers. We will be co-operating with the investigation by the Department of Labour,” said Mark Sidebottom, chief operating officer of NS Power, in a statement to Global News.

Kline said crews are in the process of extinguishing the fire.

“It’s very contained, so it’s just a process of getting it put out.”

Kline said a hazmat unit was also at the scene to help with the initial investigation as to what the best agent is to extinguish the fire.

“It’s not like a regular fire. So we use the hazmat team to do investigations and read the material safety data sheets and come up with the best plan to contain and extinguish the fire,” he explained.

Seven units remain on the scene.

