5 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba on Valentine’s Day

Manitoba public health officials advise five additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

The deaths include:

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region linked to the outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent provincially and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 80 new cases of the virus have been identified.

However, one case has been removed due to a data correction.

This brings the net new number of cases today to 79 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,766.

2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region.

44 cases in the Northern health region.

1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

4 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

29 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also show there are 1,619 active cases and 28,276 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 84 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 142 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 226 hospitalizations.

There are 12 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 14 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 26 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 871.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,580 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 500,840.

Some COVID-19 testing locations across the province will have reduced hours or be closed for Louis Riel Day.