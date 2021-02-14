5 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba on Valentine’s Day

Manitoba public health officials advise five additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.
The deaths include:
- A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region linked to the outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home
- A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
- A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.
The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent provincially and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 80 new cases of the virus have been identified.
However, one case has been removed due to a data correction.
This brings the net new number of cases today to 79 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 30,766.
- 2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region.
- 44 cases in the Northern health region.
- 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region.
- 4 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.
- 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
The data also show there are 1,619 active cases and 28,276 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
There are also 84 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 142 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 226 hospitalizations.
There are 12 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 14 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 26 ICU patients.
The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 871.
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,580 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 500,840.
Some COVID-19 testing locations across the province will have reduced hours or be closed for Louis Riel Day.
