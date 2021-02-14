Quebec reports 910 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is again reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The province reported 910 new cases, and has been under the 1,000 mark for five of the last seven days.

Hospitalizations dropped by seven to 805, with 132 people in intensive care.

The province administered only 1,561 doses of vaccine on Saturday, which is far below the seven-day average of almost 3,500.

Two deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 were found to be unrelated and removed from the list, bringing the provincial total to 10,214 deaths and 276,790 cases since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Christian Dubé noted on Twitter that the number of deaths and hospitalizations has declined over the last two weeks, while cases have stabilized.

“This is encouraging, but we have to stay cautious, especially with the arrival of new variants,” Dubé said on Saturday. “We must continue our efforts.”

The latest numbers come almost a week after Quebec allowed non-essential businesses to re-open and extended the curfew in orange zones to 9:30 p.m.

Despite the improved situation, officials warned on Friday that premier Francois Legault is considering imposing more restrictions ahead of Quebec’s spring break week, which begins March 1.

