2 pharmacies robbed in Calgary on Saturday

Two Calgary pharmacies were robbed on Saturday morning, according to police.

At 10:20 a.m., two men robbed Whitehorn Pharmacy, located at 135 Whitefield Dr. N.E., using pepper spray and drove away, police said. No injuries were reported.

At 11:40 a.m., two men robbed MCI Doctor’s Office at Midtown, located at 11 Avenue and 11 Street S.W., officers said.

In both cases, police weren’t able to confirm what was stolen, adding that no suspects have been caught and there is no description of them.

Police are investigating both incidents and are not yet sure if they are connected.

Several pharmacists in Calgary have targeted by thieves in recent months.

