Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon bar Buds on Broadway says it will fight COVID-19 fine in court

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
A Buds on Broadway Facebook post says the bar was unfairly fined for violating COVID-19 health restrictions - but that inspectors had said the bar was in compliance weeks earlier.
A Buds on Broadway Facebook post says the bar was unfairly fined for violating COVID-19 health restrictions - but that inspectors had said the bar was in compliance weeks earlier. File / Global News

Owners of a Saskatoon bar say they’ll fight a $14,000 fine for violating COVID-19 public health orders in court.

“We were unfairly cited for spacing regulations within the establishment,” a statement on the Buds on Broadway Facebook page says.

The provincial government said, in a Feb. 10 statement, that inspectors issued the fine because the bar had failed to abide by public health orders. The statement did not specify what the violation was.

Read more: Buds on Broadway handed $14,000 ticket after customers found not wearing masks

The Feb. 11 Facebook post says the fine is unjust, stating “Health Authorities” had visited two weeks prior to issuing the fine and confirmed then that “all tables & spacing were in compliance.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It also said no “spacing changes” had been made between the two visits.

“Owners and management would like to assure all patrons that we are following and complying with all COVID-19 regulations,” it says, adding “we will be defending our position in court.”

It appears the fine was issued on the same night three Buds patrons were ticketed for not wearing masks.

A Feb. 1 post states two inspectors and two police officers entered the bar on Jan. 30 and ticketed three people for not wearing masks. The same government release mentions three people each received tickets for $2,800 but did not provide more detail.

Buds on Broadway representatives declined to comment. The SHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

–With files from David Giles

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 saskatchewanSHACOVID-19 ReginaCOVID-19 SaskatoonBuds On BroadwaySaskatoon RestaurantCOVID-19 fine
Flyers
More weekly flyers