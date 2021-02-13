Menu

Crime

Two suspects arrested after DDO armed break-in, 30 residents evacuated: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 1:02 pm
Police are shown on the scene in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-Des Ormeaux in Montreal, Saturday, February 13, 2021, where two suspects were arrested.
Police are shown on the scene in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-Des Ormeaux in Montreal, Saturday, February 13, 2021, where two suspects were arrested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Two people have been arrested in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux sector following an armed break-in on Saturday morning.

Montreal police say at least two suspects reportedly showed up at an apartment on Davignon Street near the Norgrove Street intersection just before 7 a.m.

Police were dispatched and arrested one suspect at the scene. Officials say the second suspect was arrested hours later at an apartment on Davignon Street.

Police search for Quebec fugitive jailed for two murders who escaped detention centre

Authorities say about 30 residents of the area were evacuated during the police operation for security reasons and relocated in a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and a security perimeter has been set up in the area.

