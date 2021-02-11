Menu

Canada

Police search for Quebec fugitive jailed for two murders who escaped detention centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 10:25 am
Quebec provincial police are looking for David Everett Alexson, shown in a handout photo, a federal inmate serving a sentence for two murders who vanished from a minimum security facility Wednesday evening.
Quebec provincial police are looking for David Everett Alexson, shown in a handout photo, a federal inmate serving a sentence for two murders who vanished from a minimum security facility Wednesday evening. Correctional Services/Handout/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are looking for a federal inmate serving a sentence for two murders who vanished from a minimum security facility north of Montreal Wednesday evening.

David Everett Alexson was last seen leaving the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential and detention centre, around 6 p.m.

Alexson, 51, is serving an indeterminate sentence for two counts of second-degree murder and for arson, escape from lawful custody, prison breach with intent, assault against a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

READ MORE: Quebec mulls COVID-19 checkpoints at Ontario border as March break looms

Authorities say Alexson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 183 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, a scar on his right hand and left arm and who has several tattoos on both arms, chest and back.

Correctional Service of Canada says it is working with provincial police to track down Alexson and says it will investigate how he managed to escape.

The Waseskun Healing Centre is a non-profit Indigenous organization affiliated with the federal correctional service, located in St-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Que., about 95 kilometres north of Montreal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
