Teen facing charges after brother assaulted with kitchen knife: Chatham police

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a 16-year-old is facing charges following an altercation with his brother.

Police say they were called to a disturbance at a residence in Wallaceburg around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials learned a verbal argument had gotten physical, and the younger brother reportedly assaulted his older brother with a kitchen knife.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old youth fled the scene before police arrived, but police say he was found a short time later and was taken into custody.

The youth has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for break and enter.

The youth remains in police custody.

