Halifax police investigating after shooting on Larry Uteck Blvd.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting on Larry Uteck Boulevard.
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard, at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday.
Although shots were fired at a residence there were no reported injuries.
Investigators had closed off Larry Uteck Boulevard between Starboard Drive and Ecole Beabassin as they conduct their investigation.
However, it has since opened to traffic.
Police remain on scene as they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
