Crime

RCMP search for woman gone missing last week in Kings County, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Andrea Limkilde was last seen on Feb. 5 at approximately 2 p.m., at the Scholtens gas station located on River Valley Drive in Grand Bay-Westfield.
Andrea Limkilde was last seen on Feb. 5 at approximately 2 p.m., at the Scholtens gas station located on River Valley Drive in Grand Bay-Westfield. Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a woman that went missing several days ago in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

Police say Andrea Limkilde was last seen Feb. 5 at around 2 p.m. at the Scholten’s gas station on River Valley Drive.

The 31-year-old was reported missing to police on Feb. 9.

“Police continue to follow leads to try and locate her and the RCMP’s helicopter is assisting with the search,” read the RCMP release Friday.

Mounties say they obtained video surveillance footage that shows Limkilde using a crosswalk on River Valley Drive at 3:30 p.m., and was seen walking northbound.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who saw Andrea Limkilde walking on River Valley Drive, the walking trail, around the Epworth Park area or getting into a vehicle,” RCMP say.

Andrea Limkilde is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds.
Andrea Limkilde is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP

She is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. Limkilde has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen carrying a brown purse, wearing a grey or white hooded jacket, blue leggings and cream or beige Cougar boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment.

