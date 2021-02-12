Quinte West OPP charge 18-year-old Oshawa woman with careless driving

Send this page to someone via email

The Quinte West detachment of the OPP charged an 18-year-old from Oshawa with careless driving on Thursday.

A statement released by the regional OPP said that at 6:47p.m., on Thursday, they were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision that happened in the westbound lanes of County Road 40 in Quinte West.

Quinte West Fire and EMS arrived at the scene, and one driver was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The statement said drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.

