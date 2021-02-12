Menu

Canada

Quinte West OPP charge 18-year-old Oshawa woman with careless driving

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 5:46 pm
Quinte West detachment of the OPP charged an 18-year-old with careless driving.
Don Mitchell / Global News

The Quinte West detachment of the OPP charged an 18-year-old from Oshawa with careless driving on Thursday.

A statement released by the regional OPP said that at 6:47p.m., on Thursday, they were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision that happened in the westbound lanes of  County Road 40 in Quinte West.

Read more: 76-year-old faces charges for speeding the wrong way down Hwy. 401: Quinte West OPP

Quinte West Fire and EMS arrived at the scene, and one driver was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The statement said drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.

