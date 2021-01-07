Menu

Crime

76-year-old faces charges for speeding the wrong way down Hwy. 401: Quinte West OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
A 76-year-old man was allegedly stopped going 150 km/h in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Quinte West, OPP say.
A 76-year-old man was allegedly stopped going 150 km/h in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Quinte West, OPP say. Brent Lewin/Getty Images/File

Quinte West OPP say a Mississauga man was charged after allegedly speeding down Highway 401 in the wrong direction.

According to police, around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway.

Witness reports describe the vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes from the Highway 37 exit in Belleville.

Police say when they caught up with the vehicle, it was travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle in Quinte West without incident.

The unidentified 76-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

