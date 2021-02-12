Saskatchewan’s coronavirus death toll hits 350, active cases lowest since November

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total deaths related to the pandemic up to 350.

One of the recently deceased was reported in their 40s from the Saskatoon zone while the other was in the 80-plus age group from central east, according to a press release from the provincial government.

According to Friday’s update, there were 195 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 26,145. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 170, which is the lowest since Jan. 1, when it was 165.

1:40 Coronavirus: Health minister details new COVID-19 measures affecting land and air travellers entering Canada Coronavirus: Health minister details new COVID-19 measures affecting land and air travellers entering Canada

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (54), followed by Regina (27), far north west (21), north central (19), north west (16), south east (10), far north east (9), north east (9), central west (9), central east (6) as well as five each in far north central and south central. Residence information is still pending for five new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 182 patients with COVID-19 — 159 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,900 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,807 were reported on Nov. 15, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 23,895 following 256 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 538,087 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 10,813 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:26 Going the long distance: Making a relationship work in a pandemic Going the long distance: Making a relationship work in a pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement