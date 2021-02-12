Barrel of cannabis seized, 2 charged during RIDE check in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Northumberland County residents face charges after OPP seized cannabis during a RIDE check early Thursday.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers conducting a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere program in Port Hope stopped a vehicle to determine the sobriety of a driver.

Police say officers noticed a large uncovered blue barrel containing cannabis in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Officers seized approximately 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of cannabis along with cannabis seeds, a vacuum sealer, vacuum bags, a scale, and various other items.

Jake Deeth, 28, of Port Hope and Phoenix Mes-Grealy, 22, of Cobourg were arrested and each charged under the Cannabis Act with:

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possess, produce, sell distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession cannabis for the purpose of selling

Deeth was additionally charged with having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Both accused were arrested and released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 3.