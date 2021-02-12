Menu

Crime

Barrel of cannabis seized, 2 charged during RIDE check in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 2:06 pm
Northumberland OPP seized cannabis during a traffic stop in Port Hope.
Northumberland OPP seized cannabis during a traffic stop in Port Hope. Canadian Press file

Two Northumberland County residents face charges after OPP seized cannabis during a RIDE check early Thursday.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers conducting a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere program in Port Hope stopped a vehicle to determine the sobriety of a driver.

Police say officers noticed a large uncovered blue barrel containing cannabis in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Officers seized approximately 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of cannabis along with cannabis seeds, a vacuum sealer, vacuum bags, a scale, and various other items.

Jake Deeth, 28, of Port Hope and Phoenix Mes-Grealy, 22, of Cobourg were arrested and each charged under the Cannabis Act with:

  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possess, produce, sell distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession cannabis for the purpose of selling

Deeth was additionally charged with having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Both accused were arrested and released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 3.

