Barrel of cannabis seized, 2 charged during RIDE check in Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Two Northumberland County residents face charges after OPP seized cannabis during a RIDE check early Thursday.
According to Northumberland OPP, officers conducting a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere program in Port Hope stopped a vehicle to determine the sobriety of a driver.
Police say officers noticed a large uncovered blue barrel containing cannabis in the rear seat of the vehicle.
Officers seized approximately 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) of cannabis along with cannabis seeds, a vacuum sealer, vacuum bags, a scale, and various other items.
Jake Deeth, 28, of Port Hope and Phoenix Mes-Grealy, 22, of Cobourg were arrested and each charged under the Cannabis Act with:
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possess, produce, sell distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possession cannabis for the purpose of selling
Deeth was additionally charged with having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.
Both accused were arrested and released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 3.
