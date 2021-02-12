Menu

Canada

Qunite West OPP find elderly man walking along Highway 401

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 2:38 pm
Quinte West's detachment of the OPP located an elderly man walking along Highway 401, after his car was found abandoned in roadway.
Quinte West's detachment of the OPP located an elderly man walking along Highway 401, after his car was found abandoned in roadway. Opp Police Vehicle

An 87-year-old man walking along the shoulder of Highway 401 in Quinte West was located safely, OPP say.

The Quinte West detachment of the OPP was contacted Wednesday evening after an abandoned car was found parked partially in the roadway near the westbound ONRoute in Trenton.

Quinte West woman rescued after becoming trapped under Clydesdale

“The Quinte West detachment of the OPP may have prevented tragedy on the 401 Highway,” says provincial Const. Devin Leeworthy in a statement.

One lane had to be closed for a short period of time to allow for the removal of the vehicle and in order to safely locate the driver.

