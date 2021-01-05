Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 5 2021 6:06pm
01:42

Crash shuts down portion of Highway 401 near Allen Road for 14 hours

As Catherine McDonald reports, the tractor trailer was hauling ground beef which spilled on the road.

