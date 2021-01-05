Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 5 2021 6:06pm 01:42 Crash shuts down portion of Highway 401 near Allen Road for 14 hours As Catherine McDonald reports, the tractor trailer was hauling ground beef which spilled on the road. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?