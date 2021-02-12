Roussin to update province on Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doc will update the province Friday about the latest COVID-19 numbers as restrictions loosen before the long weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream it live here.

The conference comes as Manitoba further loosened restrictions on Friday, allowing gyms and restaurants to open to 25 per cent capacity.

The updated public health orders will be in place for three weeks and include:

allowing restaurants and licensed premises to reopen at 25 per cent capacity with patron groups limited to members of the same household only;

allowing outdoor rinks to reopen for casual sports as well as organized practices and games, with multi-team tournaments not permitted;

allowing gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios to reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing indoor sporting facilities such as rinks, gymnastic clubs and martial arts studios to reopen at 25 per cent capacity for individual instruction only;

allowing places of worship to hold regular religious services if a service does not exceed 10 per cent of usual capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower;

allowing self-help groups for persons dealing with addictions or other behaviours to hold meetings at 25 per cent capacity of the premise where meetings take place;

allowing museums, art galleries and libraries to operate at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing personal service businesses, such as those providing pedicures, electrolysis, cosmetic application, tanning, tattooing or massage services to reopen at 25 per cent capacity;

allowing photographers and videographers to offer services to individual clients or those residing in the same household in addition to providing services at weddings, with the exception of visiting client homes; and

allowing the film industry to operate fully with physical distancing and other safety measures in place.

However, numerous restaurants say they will not open, saying the restrictions don’t allow them to open without losing money.

