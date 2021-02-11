Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Bonnie Doon area: Edmonton police

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Edmonton Police Service says he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross 82 Avenue at 93 Street on Thursday night.

In a news release, police said the victim — a man in his 20s — was walking north across 82 Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle on the west side of 93 Street at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time he was hit and that the “do not walk” signal was activated when he tried to cross.

Police did not say what kind of vehicle hit the man but noted the driver stayed at the scene.

Both the east and westbound lanes of 82 Avenue were shut down as police began an investigation into what happened.

Police did not say how long traffic would be disrupted in the area but said they would provide an update once the streets are reopened.

