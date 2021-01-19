Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, after being struck while crossing the street in northwest Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the collision happened on 118 Avenue at 124 Street around 12:25 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian “sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

On the scene, debris was visible at a marked crosswalk across 118 Avenue.

Lanes in both directions on 118 Avenue, between 122 and 124 Street, will be closed for several hours Tuesday as police investigate. Morris Gamblin / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

The westbound and eastbound lanes of 118 Avenue between 122 Street and 124 Street are expected to be closed for several hours as the Major Collision Unit investigates, police said around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes.