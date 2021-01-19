Menu

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van in northwest Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a van while crossing the street in northwest Edmonton.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, after being struck while crossing the street in northwest Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the collision happened on 118 Avenue at 124 Street around 12:25 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian “sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

On the scene, debris was visible at a marked crosswalk across 118 Avenue.

Lanes in both directions on 118 Avenue, between 122 and 124 Street, will be closed for several hours Tuesday as police investigate.
The westbound and eastbound lanes of 118 Avenue between 122 Street and 124 Street are expected to be closed for several hours as the Major Collision Unit investigates, police said around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes.

 

