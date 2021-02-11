Winnipeg Jets back in win column after 5-1 win over lowly Senators

Send this page to someone via email

After a miserable first period, the Winnipeg Jets came out firing in the second, scoring three times on their way to a 5-1 win at Bell MTS Place Thursday night.

The Jets move to 8-4-1, while the Sens fall to 2-12-1.

The Sens outshot the Jets 18-6 in the first period, and whatever head coach Paul Maurice told them in the first intermission had an immediate impact in the second period.

Paul Stastny slid in his third of season just eight seconds into the middle frame.

Dylan DeMelo added to the Winnipeg lead later on in the period scoring his first as a Jet on a shot from the point. And then with 27 seconds left in the period, Blake Wheeler put in his fourth of the year on the powerplay for a 3-0 lead.

It was Wheeler’s 218th as a Jet, which moved him into second on the franchise’s all-time goals list.

Mathieu Perreault kept it going for the Jets in the third, with his second of the season.

Josh Norris would break Connor Hellebuyck’s shutout bid later in the third, before Neal Pionk potted his first of the year for the Jets to round out the scoring.

Hellebuyck ended up making 41 saves in the win.

Defenceman Tucker Poolman made his return to the lineup as the Jets went with seven blueliners on Thursday night.

The teams square off again on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place, with the puck dropping just after 2 p.m.

The pregame show begins on 680 CJOB at 12 p.m.